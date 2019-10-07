Donald Trump's singular betrayal of the Syrian Kurds is of Biblical proportions

President Trump’s foreign policy appears to be based on the persuasive powers of the last foreign leader he spoke to.

Fantastic for President Erdogan of Turkey who has just persuaded Mr Trump that the Stars and Stripes should step aside and stand idly by as his forces crush our allies, the Syrian Kurds.

In terms of historically noteworthy betrayals this is right up with Cain and Abel.

I admit I am a big admirer of the Kurds. I like the way they adhere to a culture rather than a religion. I like the fact they are not misogynists. I like the fact they like and want to mimic us.