Snap general election: Four scenarios for an early polling day

Every party leader wants a snap general election but only Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants one right now.

With opposition leaders unable to agree on when to vote for one, time is running out for a general election to take place before the Christmas season.

The earliest date for polling day is probably Thursday November 28.

By law, Parliament has to be dissolved 25 working days before a general election.

For an election on November 28, dissolution would need to take place on October 24.

This would give MPs time to debate and vote on the Queen’s Speech, which is taking place on October 14.