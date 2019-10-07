High Court to rule on challenge over special educational needs funding

The High Court is due to rule on a landmark legal challenge against the Government over special educational needs funding .

Three families are challenging the approach of the Government to providing special educational needs and disabilities (Send) funding.

Their lawyers previously told the court there was a “genuine crisis” in Send funding for children and young people which could “blight their lives forever”.

Mr Justice Lewis will give his judgment on the case in London on Monday.

The legal action has been brought by three children on behalf of other young people who rely on Send funding.

The three, who are acting through their mothers, are 15-year-old Nico Heugh Simone, from Robertsbridge, East Sussex, nine-year-old Dakota Riddell, of Birmingham, and 14-year-old Benedict McFinnigan, from Scarborough.

Jenni Richards QC, for the families, told the court at a hearing in June that there was “clear and incontrovertible evidence” of a “substantial national shortfall” in funding.

Ms Richards argued that former chancellor Philip Hammond acted unlawfully in setting the national budget in October 2018, and former education secretary Damian Hinds did so when making available additional, but “manifestly insufficient”, Send funding in December.