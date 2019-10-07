Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters target cities across Europe

Extinction Rebellion activists have returned to the major cities of the world. Credit: PA

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked major roads in London and other cities across Europe at the beginning of what was billed as a wide-ranging series of protests demanding new climate policies.

Activists in London say they expect the protests to be as much as five times bigger than those held in April, which brought major disruption to London and saw more than 1,100 arrests.

The group claims protests are planned in 60 cities worldwide, including Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam and Sydney.

Here are some of the scenes from protests around the world.

Drumming, whistles and chanting rang through the streets of London as protesters attempted to block the routes into the centre of Government around Parliament and Whitehall. Credit: PA
Dozens of people were arrested in connection with the protests. Credit: PA
Police were also searching anyone suspected of carrying paint. Credit: PA
Protests were also held outside Government departments, calling on them to outline what their plans are to tackle the climate emergency, along with processions, marches and a sit-in at City Airport. Credit: PA
Hundreds of protesters filled Trafalgar Square and planned to shut down roads around Parliament Square and Whitehall. Credit: PA
Protesters chained and glued themselves to Victoria Street, outside Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA
Extinction Rebellion is calling on the Government to declare a climate and ecological emergency, to act immediately to halt wildlife loss and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2025. Credit: PA
They want to see the Government create and be led by the decisions of a Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice. Credit: PA
Dublin’s first disruption by Extinction Rebellion’s week of action kicked off with a coffin adorned with the earth carried from Heuston Station in a funeral march to the government buildings. Credit: PA
A large pink boat with protesters on board was unveiled at the gates of the Irish parliament and will travel up Kildare Street to highlight rising ocean levels. Credit: PA
In Germany, around 1,000 people blocked the Grosser Stern, a traffic circle in the middle of Berlin’s Tiergarten park. Credit: AP
Protesters have also set up a camp outside German chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, reflecting dissatisfaction with a climate policy package drawn up last month by her government. Credit: AP
Activists from Extinction Rebellion also blocked a bridge in Paris. Credit: AP