In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters target cities across Europe

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked major roads in London and other cities across Europe at the beginning of what was billed as a wide-ranging series of protests demanding new climate policies.

Activists in London say they expect the protests to be as much as five times bigger than those held in April, which brought major disruption to London and saw more than 1,100 arrests.

The group claims protests are planned in 60 cities worldwide, including Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam and Sydney.

Here are some of the scenes from protests around the world.