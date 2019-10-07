Marmite maker Unilever announces plans to slash new plastic usage by half

Unilever has announced a plan to cut plastic use. Credit: AP/PA

Marmite maker Unilever has announced plans to halve the amount of new plastic it uses by 2025 as part of a major sustainability push. The consumer giant, which also owns household brands such as Ben & Jerry’s and Dove, said it will cut more than 100,000 tonnes of plastic packaging out of its supply chain through new commitments to reduce waste. The sustainability drive is one of the first key moves by chief executive Alan Jope, who has continued to sharpen the firm’s green credentials, set by previous boss Paul Polman.

The use of plastics will be cut at the company. Credit: PA

Unilever has promised that by 2025 it will halve the amount of virgin plastic – plastic that has not previously been used or processed – by reducing its total use of plastic packaging by more than 100,000 tonnes and accelerating its use of recycled plastic. It said that by 2025 it will also help collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells in an attempt to partly offset the environmental impact of the business. Unilever’s commitment will require it to help collect and process around 600,000 tonnes of plastic annually. Unilever said the promises make it the “first major global consumer business to commit to an absolute reduction” in the use of plastics across its production.

The sustainability drive is a key move by chief executive Alan Jope, who has continued to sharpen the firm’s green credentials, set by previous boss Paul Polman (pictured). Credit: PA