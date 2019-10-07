PM attempts to save Brexit plan after Macron warns deal decision within days

Boris Johnson will attempt to save his Brexit plan this week after his French counterpart warned that the EU would decide within days whether an agreement would be possible. The Prime Minister told Emmanuel Macron that Brussels should not be lured into the “mistaken belief” that Britain could extend its membership of the bloc beyond October 31. But in a telephone call on Sunday, the French president reportedly informed Mr Johnson that the EU will decide at the end of the week whether a deal is possible. An Elysee official told the BBC: “The President told [Mr Johnson] that the negotiations should continue swiftly with Michel Barnier’s team in coming days, in order to evaluate at the end of the week whether a deal is possible that respects European Union principles.”

Downing Street said Mr Johnson made clear in calls to European leaders over the weekend that it was the final chance to strike a deal, but said the EU must match the compromises the UK has made. The PM said he wanted to reach an agreement that is acceptable to both sides – and claimed that his new proposals commanded the support of MPs. Number 10 warned Brussels that it would be an “historic misunderstanding” to believe the so-called Benn Act could prevent a no-deal Brexit – despite being designed to do so. A senior Downing Street source said: “This is the chance to get a deal done: a deal that is backed by parliamentarians and a deal which involves compromise on all sides.

“The UK has made a big, important offer but it’s time for the Commission to show a willingness to compromise too. If not the UK will leave with no deal. “The surrender act and its authors are undermining negotiations, but if EU leaders are betting that it will prevent no-deal, that would be a historic misunderstanding.” Mr Johnson is expected to speak with other European leaders on Monday, and could travel to the continent later in the week in a bid to secure an agreement. It is understood that the Government will consider publishing the full legal text, which has so far only been shared confidentially with Brussels, if it is deemed helpful to progress the negotiations.

