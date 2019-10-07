PM urges ‘uncooperative crusties’ to abandon climate change protests and learn from Margaret Thatcher

Boris Johnson has called on Extinction Rebellion protesters to abandon their “hemp-smelling bivouacs” and stop blocking the streets of London.

The Prime Minister described the demonstrators demanding action on climate change as “uncooperative crusties” who were holding up the traffic.

Mr Johnson was speaking at the launch in London of the third volume of Margaret Thatcher’s biography by the former editor of The Daily Telegraph, Charles Moore.

He said the former prime minister had taken the issue of greenhouse gases seriously long before Greta Thunberg was born.