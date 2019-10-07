Police chiefs urge US embassy to waive suspect's immunity after crash which left teenager dead

Harry Dunn died in August. Credit: PA

Police chiefs have written to the US embassy in London to demand immunity is waived for an American diplomat’s wife who is a suspect in relation to a crash which left a teenager dead. Nick Adderley, chief constable for Northamptonshire Police, said US authorities had been appealed to in “the strongest terms” to apply a waiver and “allow the justice process to take place”. His force is leading investigations into a crash that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn, of Charlton, Banbury, on August 27. Police said the teenager died after his motorbike collided with a car close to RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, a military base used by the US Air Force.

Harry Dunn died after his motorbike collided with a car near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire Credit: Family handout

A 42-year-old woman being treated as a suspect in relation to the crash has left the UK, despite telling officers she did not plan to do so. The US embassy confirmed the incident had involved a vehicle driven by the spouse of a US diplomat assigned to UK who had departed the country, adding that diplomatic immunity was “rarely waived”. Responding to a question on Twitter on Sunday, Mr Adderley confirmed that he and Stephen Mold, Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire, had contacted the embassy for immunity to be waived. Speaking to ITV News on Sunday, Mr Dunn’s parents said they had been “trapped in a living nightmare” since their son’s death. His mother Charlotte Charles said they were prepared to travel to the US to seek a resolution to their situation. “We’re not going to be swept under the carpet," Ms Charles said. “Harry always fought for what he believed in… we’re going to carry on that.” She added: “We’ll go as far as we need to go, to get justice for our boy and to do our best to stop another family suffering”. The teenager’s father Tim Dunn said: “We can’t let our son die and then nothing be answered for.”

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, families of diplomats are granted immunity from arrest or detention, with the sending state able to issue a waiver of that immunity. According to the Crown Prosecution Service, the immunity does not apply to dependants of consular officials based outside of London. However, it is understood that some diplomatic staff and their spouses located outside the capital can get that immunity. Radd Seiger, a spokesperson for Mr Dunn’s family, said British authorities had asked their US counterparts for immunity to be waived “several times”. He said: “They’ve been told the answer is no, we’ve learnt via the police. The answer has come back as no.”

Harry Dunn's parents have called on the woman to return to the UK. Credit: Family handout/PA