Portugal’s Socialist Party preparing for four more years in government

The centre-left Socialist Party has collected the most votes in Portugal’s general election, and is poised to continue in government for another four years. With 226 seats in the 230-seat parliament awarded in the official count, the Socialists reached 106 seats, compared with 77 for the second-place Social Democratic Party. The parliament chooses a government, usually taken from the party that has the most members elected. The Socialists, however, fell short of a parliamentary majority.

Supporters of Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa react following the announcement of results Credit: Armando Franca/AP

They could take power as a minority government or pursue alliances with other left-of-centre parties to pass legislation — as they did in their last term with the Portuguese Communist Party and the radical Left Bloc. Antonio Costa, the Socialist leader and incumbent prime minister, said he would start talks with other parties with the aim of securing a political agreement for the next four years. “Political stability is essential for Portugal’s international credibility,” he said in a victory speech. He said his prospective government will continue its efforts to improve debt-heavy Portugal’s public finances — a key achievement in his first term that endeared him to the Portuguese and to other European leaders keen to avoid a repeat of the continent’s recent financial crisis. As other Socialist parties have lost ground across Europe in recent years, Mr Costa’s administration won respect by proving wrong the doubters who said it would overspend. The Left Bloc, which had won 19 seats in the incomplete count, said it was ready to open negotiations with the Socialists on a government program.

Rui Rio, leader of the Social Democratic Party, centre, gestures during an election campaign rally before the vote Credit: Armando Franca/AP