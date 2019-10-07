Royals in ‘television takeover’ for mental health campaign

The Dukes and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex will voice a new mental health campaign during a “national takeover” that will be simultaneously broadcast to millions of television viewers.

The royal quartet will narrate a short film launching the Every Mind Matters campaign – an initiative from Public Health England (PHE) and the NHS to empower people to manage the early symptoms of poor mental health.

The three-minute video, featuring the likes of Gillian Anderson and Davina McCall, will be screened simultaneously during ad breaks on Sky, Channel 4, ITV, Channel 5 and MTV at 8.45pm on Monday.

It will be introduced by presenter Clare Balding before being shown to an estimated 10.3 million UK viewers in what is believed to be a “broadcaster first”.

Narrating the video, William begins: “Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us.

“All over the country, millions of us face challenges to our mental health – at all ages – at all intensities, and for all sorts of reasons.

“We feel stressed, low, anxious, or have trouble sleeping. Me, you…”

Harry continues: “…your brother, your mother, your colleague, or your neighbour. Waiting, wondering, hoping, hurting.

“We think there’s nothing to be done. Nothing we can do about it.”

Meghan then counters: “But that’s so wrong. There are things we can do. From today, there’s a new way to help turn things around. Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health.”

Kate continues: “It’ll get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and feel more in control.”