- ITV Report
-
Royals lend voices to celebrity-backed mental health campaign in television first
For the first time ever, four members of the royal family have lent their voices to a televised advert for a new mental health campaign.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with famous faces for the film which will be broadcast simultaneously across several UK television channels on Monday evening.
The advert, part of the NHS and Public Health England's Every Mind Matters initiative, aims to educate people about identifying the early signs of mental health issues, as well as providing simple steps for dealing with stress, improve sleep and mood.
Joining the royals for the advert are cricketer Freddie Flintoff, actor Glenn Close and TV presenter Davina McCall.
The release of the advert comes as unfilled consultant psychiatrist posts across the UK have doubled in six years, according to a new survey by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, with children's mental health and eating disorder services particularly affected.
A soaring demand for mental health care, has raised fears patients will continue to face potentially life-threatening delays to treatment if swift action is not taken.