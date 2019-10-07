Royals lend voices to celebrity-backed mental health campaign in television first

For the first time ever, four members of the royal family have lent their voices to a televised advert for a new mental health campaign.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with famous faces for the film which will be broadcast simultaneously across several UK television channels on Monday evening.

The advert, part of the NHS and Public Health England's Every Mind Matters initiative, aims to educate people about identifying the early signs of mental health issues, as well as providing simple steps for dealing with stress, improve sleep and mood.