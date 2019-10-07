Team GB golden girl Dina Asher-Smith says she's 'happy to be home' after success at World Athletics Championships

Dina Asher-Smith arriving home after a hugely successful World Championships for the rising star. Credit: ITV News

Team GB's golden girl Dina Asher-Smith arrived back home on Monday following her success at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. Dina-Asher Smith made history on the track as the star of the British team winning three of the UK's five medals, including a gold in the 200m. She won a silver in 100m and was part of the silver medal winning 4x100m medal team becoming the first Briton to win three medals at a major global athletics championships. Asher-Smith is also just the seventh British woman to win a world individual title joining Fatima Whitbread, Liz McColgan, Sally Gunnell, Paula Radcliffe, Christine Ohuruogu and Jessica Ennis-Hill.

The 23-year-old said she was "very happy" to be home as the team were greeted at Heathrow by press and fans. She said the team's reception was a "bit of a shock" having not been on social media during the Championships. Following her success, Asher-Smith said she was going home to "sleep". "I go home. Go and rest, go and have my off season. Hopefully we just go onto bigger and better things next year," she said.

Heptathlon star Katarina Johnson-Thompson winning gold. Credit: PA

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won another Team GB gold - and broke the British record - in heptathlon while the men's 4x100m also earned their place on the podium with silver. Despite individual success stories, overall Team GB's performance was disappointing. They finished six in the medal table, missing their target of a minimum of seven making it their worst performance since 2005's World Championships in Helsinki. Performance director Neil Black admitted Great Britain must improve.

Asher-Smith celebrating at the World Championships in Doha. Credit: PA

He said: "It could be better, it should be better. "There's a lot to feel really, really good about. There's a lot to feel really, really positive about. "But the reality is the medal tally is not that which we would have wanted and expected." This year's Championships in Doha were marred by poor attendance figures forcing the IAAF president Lord Coe to defend the decision to take the event to Qatar insisting the Championships will ultimately be viewed as a success

Asher-Smith receiving her gold medal in 200 Metres Women Final. Credit: PA