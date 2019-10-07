Worldwide protests as Extinction Rebellion vows to shut down Westminster

Protesters have vowed to shut down Westminster. Credit: PA

Extinction Rebellion protesters are vowing to shut down Westminster as they demand urgent action on the climate and environmental crises. Activists say they expect the protests to be as much as five times bigger than those held in April, which brought major disruption to London and saw more than 1,100 arrests. The group claims protests are planned in 60 cities worldwide. Protests are being held outside Government departments across Westminster, with protesters calling on them to outline what their plans are to tackle the climate emergency. Processions, marches and a sit-in at City Airport are also planned, while a group have started a yoga session on Westminster bridge. Drumming, whistles and chanting rang through the streets as protesters attempted to block the routes into the centre of Government around Parliament and Whitehall. Lambeth and Westminster Bridges have been shut by protesters and one protester chained themselves to a missile outside the Ministry of Defence. The Metropolitan Police said that by 8am on Monday, 21 people had been arrested in connection with the protests.

Many of those protesting in Westminster carried signs. Credit: PA

Extinction Rebellion said those arrested included 81-year-old Sarah Lasenby, a Quaker and retired social worker from Oxford, who was part of efforts to block Victoria Embankment outside the Ministry of Defence. She said: “The whole thing is so urgent that it is imperative the Government should take serious actions and put pressure on other states and global powers to radically reduce the use of fossil fuels, even if this means we need to reduce our comfort at home and so much flying.” 19-year-old Lili Rowe, from Leeds, is protesting in London and claims her outfit is made from rubbish she collected in 30 minutes.

Lili Rowe in an outfit she claims is made from rubbish. Credit: ITV News

As protests got under way in the capital, police were seen cutting two Extinction Rebellion protesters out of a car blocking off Victoria Embankment. More than 1,000 people attended an “opening ceremony” at Marble Arch on Sunday evening, featuring meditation and dancing as “inspiration” prior to the protests. Groups of artists held a procession around Marble Arch as the protesters were told to “surround” the upcoming demonstrations with love. On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police arrested seven women and three men on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

Protesters in Marble Arch on Sunday. Credit: PA

The protests are targeting the heart of Government, as part of an “international rebellion” around the world, with plans to shut the streets into Westminster including Trafalgar Square and Lambeth Bridge. Activists have also blocked major roads in Berlin and Amsterdam. Around 1,000 people blocked the Grosser Stern, a traffic circle in the middle of the German capital’s Tiergarten park dominated by the landmark Victory Column in a protest that started in the early hours.

A pair of protesters chained and glued to Victoria Street, outside Westminster Abbey. Credit: PA

Members of Extinction Rebellion have also set up a camp outside German chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, reflecting dissatisfaction with a climate policy package drawn up last month by her government, ahead of what it called an “international rebellion”. The protest group says demonstrations are planned in 60 cities worldwide.

Protesters at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany. Credit: AP

In Amsterdam, hundreds of demonstrators blocked a major road outside the Rijksmuseum, one of the city’s most popular tourist areas, and set up tents. The demonstration went ahead despite the city banning activists from gathering on the road. The protesters ignored police calls for them to move to a nearby square. Protester Elle van Zeeland told Dutch broadcaster NOS that the group is “staying here until the government meets its obligations”.

Supporters block a road at the Victory Column in Berlin. Credit: AP

Founded in Britain last year, the movement, also known as XR, now has chapters in some 50 countries. Mrs Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, criticised the group’s tactics: “We all share an interest in climate protection, and the Paris climate targets are our standard in this,” he told ZDF television. “If you demonstrate against or for that, that is OK, but if you announce dangerous interventions in road traffic or things like this, of course that is just not on.” He dismissed the idea of declaring a “climate emergency”, saying that the constitution does not provide for such a thing and it does not translate into “concrete action”.

Police officers outside the Treasury building in Westminster, where Extinction Rebellion campaigners sprayed gallons of fake blood. Credit: PA