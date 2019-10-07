Turkey to invade northern Syria, says White House

Turkey will soon invade northern Syria while the United States will remove all of its forces from the area, the White House said.

Early on Monday, US-backed Kurdish led forces in Syria said US troops had begun withdrawing from areas along Turkey's border.

Around 1,000 US troops are currently in the region.

The move casts uncertainty on the fate of the Kurdish fighters allied with the US in a campaign against so-called Islamic State in the area.

For months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a military assault against Kurdish forces across the border as he views them as a threat to his country.

Speaking about Turkey's reported plans to invade northern Syria, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said US troops “will not support or be involved in the operation” and “will no longer be in the immediate area”.