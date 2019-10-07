- ITV Report
Turkey to invade northern Syria, says White House
Turkey will soon invade northern Syria while the United States will remove all of its forces from the area, the White House said.
Early on Monday, US-backed Kurdish led forces in Syria said US troops had begun withdrawing from areas along Turkey's border.
Around 1,000 US troops are currently in the region.
The move casts uncertainty on the fate of the Kurdish fighters allied with the US in a campaign against so-called Islamic State in the area.
For months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a military assault against Kurdish forces across the border as he views them as a threat to his country.
Speaking about Turkey's reported plans to invade northern Syria, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said US troops “will not support or be involved in the operation” and “will no longer be in the immediate area”.
Turkey will take custody of foreign fighters captured in the US-led campaign against the so-called Islamic State group who have been held by the Kurdish forces, she added.
Kurdish forces bore the brunt of the ground campaign against so-called Islamic State militants but are considered terrorists by the Turkish government.
In December, US President Trump announced he was withdrawing American troops from Syria but was met with widespread condemnation for abandoning Kurdish allies to the Turkish assault.
The announcement prompted the resignation in protest of then-Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, and a coordinated campaign by then-national security adviser John Bolton to try to protect the Kurds.