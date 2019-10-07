Psychiatrist shortage could have grave consequences for mental health care, doctors warn

A shortage of psychiatrists is forcing seriously ill children to endure long waits for mental health care, specialists have warned.

Unfilled consultant psychiatrist posts across the UK have doubled in six years, according to a new survey by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, with children's mental health and eating disorder services particularly affected.

The shortfall comes at a time of soaring demand for mental health care, raising fears that patients will continue to face potentially life-threatening delays to treatment.

Ministers have pledged billions to transform mental health care and provide parity with physical care.

But the profession has warned that the ambitious plans are destined for failure unless the major shortages are addressed and the recruitment and retention of staff is prioritised.

"I've heard harrowing tales of people waiting longer than they should and their conditions getting worse - we've heard stories of people losing their lives," Dr Kate Lovett, from the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said.

"The consequences are grave."