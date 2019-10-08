- ITV Report
-
Tusk says Johnson putting the 'future of Europe and the UK' at stake as No 10 claims EU making negotiations 'impossible'
The President of the European Council has launched a stinging attack on Boris Johnson, accusing him of putting the "future of Europe and the UK" at stake.
Donald Tusk also suggested the Prime Minister is not serious about a negotiated exit from the EU, claiming the PM does not want a Brexit deal.
The former Polish prime minister's statement came as he responded to comments from Downing Street that Brussels is making a deal "impossible".
Taking to Twitter, Mr Tusk wrote: "What’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game.
"At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people.
"You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?"
"Quo vadis" is a Latin phrase meaning "where are you marching?".
His tweet appears to imply that Mr Johnson is seeking a no-deal Brexit.
The comments follow a call between Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel, in which a Number 10 source said the German Chancellor had made it clear that the EU had taken a "new position" following the tabling of the latest UK plan last week.
Ms Merkel reportedly told Mr Johnson his Brexit offer to the EU is unacceptable unless Northern Ireland remains in the customs union "forever".
And according to the Downing Street source: "France is saying the same thing."
If reports of the conversation are true, then Germany and France have rejected the Prime Minister's backstop solution.
The backstop is the EU's insurance policy which it says protects the integrity of the customs union by keeping the UK inside after Brexit.
But Mr Johnson says it undemocratically keeps the UK inside the constraints of the EU for an indefinite period of time without an exit mechanism.
His proposal of a time-limited alternative was initially welcomed by the EU, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker saying he would examine the text.
But, as a Downing Street source reportedly told Sky News, the German chancellor has now "made clear a deal is overwhelmingly unlikely and she thinks the EU has a veto on us leaving the customs union."
Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP - the party propping up the Government in the Commons - said Ms Merkel's reported comments "reveal the real objective of Dublin and the European Union".
She claimed the EU is "not interested in a negotiated outcome" and said backstop's only purpose is to "trap Northern Ireland in the EU Customs Union forever".
She said: "The true purpose of the 'backstop' is now in the open for an to see.
"Those who eagerly supported the backstop as the best of both worlds can now see the error of that assessment. It was neither temporary nor an insurance policy."
Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the comments were a "cynical" attempt by No 10 to "sabotage" negotiations with the EU.
"Boris Johnson will never take responsibility for his own failure to put forward a credible deal. His strategy from day one has been no-deal Brexit," Sir Keir said.
He added: "It is now more important than ever that Parliament unites to prevent this reckless Government crashing us out of the EU at the end of the month."
Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "The UK government's attempts to shift the blame for the Brexit fiasco to anyone but themselves - today it's Merkel - is pathetically transparent."
And Labour MP Hilary Benn, chair of the Brexit Select Committee, tweeted: "I am afraid that this just demonstrates what a chaotic mess the Government has got itself into.
"Threats about security co-operation cannot be used as some kind of Brexit bargaining chip."