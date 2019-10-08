Tusk says Johnson putting the 'future of Europe and the UK' at stake as No 10 claims EU making negotiations 'impossible'

The President of the European Council has launched a stinging attack on Boris Johnson, accusing him of putting the "future of Europe and the UK" at stake.

Donald Tusk also suggested the Prime Minister is not serious about a negotiated exit from the EU, claiming the PM does not want a Brexit deal.

The former Polish prime minister's statement came as he responded to comments from Downing Street that Brussels is making a deal "impossible".

Taking to Twitter, Mr Tusk wrote: "What’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game.

"At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people.

"You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?"

"Quo vadis" is a Latin phrase meaning "where are you marching?".