Angela Merkel comprehensively rejects Boris Johnson's Brexit offer, writes Robert Peston

This feels very big: Boris Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at 8am this morning, and according to a Downing Street source, she told the prime minister that there will be no Brexit deal with the UK unless Northern Ireland is in the customs union "forever".

The source says she repeated "forever" on "multiple occasions".

So what she is saying is there can be no time-limited backstop.

And of course it is a wholesale rejection of Johnson's offer to replace the backstop. "France is saying the same thing", according to the source.