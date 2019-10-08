'Serious situation has now become grave': Johnson-Arcuri links to be investigated with 'absolute commitment'

The London Assembly has said it will investigate Boris Johnson's links to an American businesswoman with "absolute commitment", while it awaits a response from the prime minister to its probe.

The body - responsible for holding the Mayor of London to account - had requested that Mr Johnson provide it with evidence detailing his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri while he was in City Hall.

With the prime minister's response still pending, the chair of the London Assembly Oversight Committee said the "already serious situation has now become grave".

Len Duvall AM added: "Allegations of potential misuse of taxpayers’ money are no laughing matter. We will be taking this further."

The PM has been facing pressure over his links to Ms Arcuri, who allegedly received favourable treatment, including grants and access to business trips, thanks to her friendship with Mr Johnson at the time.

The Assembly wrote to Mr Johnson, asking him to provide "details and a timeline of all contact with Jennifer Arcuri including social, personal and professional during his period of office as Mayor of London".