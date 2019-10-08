Brit wins £170m Euromillions jackpot to become country’s biggest-ever winner

One UK ticket-holder has won the £170 million EuroMillions jackpot to become the country’s biggest ever winner.

The player matched all five main numbers – 07, 10, 15, 44, 49 – and the two lucky stars – 03, 12 – in Tuesday’s draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “One incredibly lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s enormous £170 million EuroMillions jackpot. They are now the UK’s biggest ever winner. Players all across the country are urged to check their tickets as soon as possible.