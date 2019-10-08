- ITV Report
-
Brit wins £170m Euromillions jackpot to become country’s biggest-ever winner
One UK ticket-holder has won the £170 million EuroMillions jackpot to become the country’s biggest ever winner.
The player matched all five main numbers – 07, 10, 15, 44, 49 – and the two lucky stars – 03, 12 – in Tuesday’s draw.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “One incredibly lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s enormous £170 million EuroMillions jackpot. They are now the UK’s biggest ever winner. Players all across the country are urged to check their tickets as soon as possible.
“It’s been a fantastic year for UK EuroMillions players with an amazing five jackpot wins. In June, one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, became one of the UK’s biggest ever winners after scooping a £123 million jackpot. As always, the team are on hand to support and help guide the new winner as they start their adventure with their life-changing win.
“Every EuroMillions ticket sold helps contribute to the more than £30 million raised every week for Good Causes by The National Lottery – funding everything from local community projects to supporting the nation’s athletes.”
Meanwhile another Brit scooped £1 million in the Millionaire Maker Selection game.
The Thunderball numbers were 13, 11, 26, 12, 29 and the Thunderball itself was 10, but no one won the top prize of £500,000.