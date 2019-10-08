Dog walker survives lightning strike

CCTV footage reveals the moment a 27-year-old man was struck by lightning while walking his three dogs, causing him to collapse and fall flat on his face.

The small bolt appears out of nowhere and hits the concrete just behind Alex Coreas, leaving him to fall forward and unconscious, near the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital in Texas.

Luckily Mr Coreas was rescued by the swift actions of two bystanders, who both carried out CPR.

Clinic worker Christy Mittler who ran to Mr Coreas's aid, told local media his shoes and socks were blown off by the blast.

After recovering from the lightning strike, he told ABC: "I have no memory of being hit.

"The first thing I remember was kind of waking up in the helicopter, and they told me I'd been hit by lightning," he added.

Mr Coreas' three dogs who fled, frightened by the lightning strike, were later found.

A gaping hole in the concrete has been left where the lightning bolt struck Mr Coreas.