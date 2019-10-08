Inmate who claims to have murdered 93 women is 'most prolific serial killer in US history'

A man who claims to have murdered 93 women is the most prolific serial killer in US history, the FBI has said.

Crime analysts believe all of Samuel Little's confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.

Investigators also provided new information and details about five cases in Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Louisiana, which Little has claimed but they have not yet verified.

In video interviews with police, Little calmly recalls the murders and seems to remember specific details - including what his alleged victims were wearing - and even seems to smile.

The FBI also provided 30 drawings of his victims that Little created.