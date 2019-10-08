Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks to US Ambassador to urge Anne Sacoolas return after Harry Dunn crash

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has met with the US Ambassador to urge the country to "do the right thing" for road crash victim Harry Dunn and waive diplomatic immunity for the wife of a US diplomat.

The Foreign Office said it has had engaged in talks with Washington's representative to London after the wife of a US official fled the UK following her suspected involvement in a fatal crash on August 27.

The British Government has been urging officials in the US to facilitate the return of the suspect, Anne Sacoolas.

The collision between a Volvo and a motorbike saw 19-year-old Mr Dunn lose his life.