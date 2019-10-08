Humpback whale spotted in Thames has died

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue confirmed the whale has died. Credit: Richard Banner/Twitter

A humpback whale which swam into the River Thames over the weekend has died. The mammal was found dead in Greenhithe, east London on Tuesday afternoon, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said. In a statement on Twitter, the organisation said: “Terribly sad news that soon after 5pm today the humpback whale which had not been seen in the Thames all day, was found dead around the Greenhithe area. “Hopefully tomorrow a necropsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.” The whale, nicknamed Hessy, was first spotted swimming along the Thames on Sunday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The death of the whale was "not unexpected", a spokesperson for charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation said. "There was always the possibility that the humpback had come up the Thames because he or she was lost or ill," the spokesperson added. “Sadly, thousands of whales and dolphins and porpoises die on shores across the globe every year, some through natural causes such as disease, disorientation, and some due to human activity such as loud underwater noise pollution from military activity or oil exploration.” BDMLR national co-ordinator Julia Cable said it is “very unusual” for a humpback whale to be seen within the Thames Estuary. “It’s very likely that it just made a navigational error,” she said. However Ms Cable said there was no indication that the whale was in any distress.

The whale was nicknamed Hessy and was first spotted in the Thames on Sunday. Credit: Richard Banner/Twitter/PA