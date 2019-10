Man charged with murders of three men stabbed in Colchester

A man has been charged with the murders of three others who were stabbed to death in Colchester.

Police were called to Wellesley Road at around 10.15pm on Saturday over concerns for the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation.

Officers found two men dead inside a property, while the body of a third man was discovered in a car outside.

Essex Police said 32-year-old Tom Saunders, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, was arrested on Sunday in connection with their deaths.

The force said he was charged in the early hours of Tuesday with three counts of murder and is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court later.

Police have identified the two men found dead inside the property as 35-year-old Danny Gibson and 31-year-old Jason Gibson, both from Colchester.

The man found dead inside a car in Hospital Road has been identified by police as 35-year-old Richard Booth, also from Colchester.

Post-mortem examinations concluded that the men died of multiple stab wounds.