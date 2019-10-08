- ITV Report
'Miracle' dog found in Bahamas rubble three weeks after hurricane devastated islands
A dog rescued from the rubble of an island devastated by a hurricane has been dubbed a "miracle" for surviving three weeks.
The dog, now aptly-named "Miracle", was found the remains of a building in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Caribbean paradise.
He survived by drinking rain water after being trapped underneath an air conditioning unit in Marsh Harbour.
Florida-based animal rescue charity Big Dog Ranch Rescue said he was "emaciated" when he was found by workers.
He charity said he has a "long road to recovery ahead" and will need "physical therapy and a lot of help and strength so he can fully walk again".
More than $3,400 (£2,700) has been donated to aid his recovery.