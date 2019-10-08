Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'Miracle' dog found in Bahamas rubble three weeks after hurricane devastated islands

A dog rescued from the rubble of an island devastated by a hurricane has been dubbed a "miracle" for surviving three weeks.

The dog, now aptly-named "Miracle", was found the remains of a building in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Caribbean paradise.

He survived by drinking rain water after being trapped underneath an air conditioning unit in Marsh Harbour.

Miracle is now on the road to recovery after being found under rubble. Credit: Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Florida-based animal rescue charity Big Dog Ranch Rescue said he was "emaciated" when he was found by workers.

He charity said he has a "long road to recovery ahead" and will need "physical therapy and a lot of help and strength so he can fully walk again".

More than $3,400 (£2,700) has been donated to aid his recovery.