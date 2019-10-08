More companies asking background questions to widen talent pool – report

Many firms now ask new recruits for details about their background – such as the school they attended, or if their parents are university-educated, according to a new report.

Others are asking for details of where new employees grew up and if they were eligible for free school meals – a key measure of poverty.

The questions are asked as part of measures introduced by businesses to ensure they are open to all candidates, and that they are finding, and recruiting, talented workers from all types of backgrounds, the Social Mobility Foundation said.

The charity has produced a new Social Mobility Employer Index, listing what it says are the 75 UK employers that have taken the most action to widen access in the workplace.