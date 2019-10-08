Scottish Government report due on no-deal Brexit preparations

Details on the Scottish Government’s preparations for a no-deal Brexit will be revealed at the Scottish Parliament.

The report will detail work done to mitigate effects on Scotland if the UK leaves the European Union on October 31 without a deal.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is due to make a statement to MSPs at the same time as the document is released.

Speaking before publication, he urged the UK Government to ensure an exit deal is reached before the deadline.

A UK Government spokesman stressed a deal is wanted but added: “We will be ready for Brexit on October 31 with or without a deal.”

Mr Swinney said: “Any departure from the European Union will have a detrimental impact on the people and economy of Scotland but a no-deal would be especially damaging.

“Even at this late stage we urge the UK Government to rule out such a course.

“The Scottish Government strenuously opposes a no-deal but, as a responsible government, we must do all we can to address its potential impact.

“This report will help the Scottish people understand the risks we face, the efforts we are making to mitigate those risks and where responsibility lies with the UK Government.

“However hard we work it is impossible to prepare for all the problems a no-deal Brexit would cause.

“The only way to stop the impact of ‘no deal’ is to take such a disastrous policy off the table.”