Teenager’s face rebuilt after horror horse accident

A teenager who suffered some of the worst facial injuries her doctors have seen outside a war zone following a horrific horse riding accident, has written to the Queen asking for a knighthood for the surgeon who treated her. Emily Eccles, 15, was left with just one centimetre of skin keeping her jaw attached to the rest of her head after she smashed into a gatepost while out riding near Baslow, in Derbyshire, in August. Emily was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after finding herself on the floor, holding what remained of the bottom of her face in her hands. But consultant facial reconstructive surgeon Ricardo Mohammed-Ali rebuilt her face in a five-and-a-half hour long operation which was such a success, the teenager was back at school for the start of term, just a month after the accident.

Now, two months on, Emily is seeing her scars fade by the day and hoping to persuade her parents to let her ride again. She explained how she had been out riding with a friend and her family when her horse was spooked by an exhaust popping on a car. The horse reacted by galloping along a country path but after Emily's feet came out of the stirrups she fell to one side and her head hit a wooden post. In the immediate aftermath, Emily said she remembers catching something red which flashed in front of her face as she fell. “I just looked down and I was like, ‘I don’t know what that is’,” she told the PA news agency. When she got in to the ambulance, Emily noted: “I just looked down and I could see teeth and bone and I said, ‘is that my jaw?’.” Miraculously, Mr Mohammed-Ali pieced together Emily’s face using three titanium plates, more than 160 stitches and managing to save all but one of her teeth. The teenager, who is studying GCSEs at Wales High School, near Sheffield, and is also a talented skier, said horrified friends thought her injuries were like “some kind of zombie”.

CT Scan 3D Image of injuries to Emily Eccles Credit: Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation/PA

Emily said she first tried not to look at her injuries, but accidentally switched on her selfie camera as she was messaging a friend. “It was like something you see in a film, it was really quite horrific,” she said. “At first I was thinking, I don’t know what I’m going to do, I’m not going to look like me, I’m not going to have the same kind of life as I did before.” Now the teenager is thanking Mr Mohammed-Ali for a recovery her mother has called “miraculous”. “He said that in a year’s time, from speaking distance, you won’t even be able to tell that anything’s happened,” Emily said. She said: “We can’t thank him enough. Everything that he’s done in his career up to that point led up to him being on call that night. If anything had gone any differently, I might not have had a bottom jaw.” Emily said she has written to the Queen to get the surgeon a knighthood and received a personal letter straight back from her secretary saying it had been referred to the relevant body. “Saving people’s lives and getting them back to normality definitely deserves some sort of recognition,” she said.

