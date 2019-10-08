Toilet paper manufacturer voices concerns over no-deal Brexit supplies

An MP asked ministers for details on how long stocks of toilet paper will last in a no-deal Brexit scenario. Credit: PA

Some toilet paper supplies might not withstand long-term border delays or panic buying in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a manufacturer has suggested. Essity, which manufactures the Velvet and Cushelle toilet paper brands for the UK market, said it was developing "robust contingency plans" across its supply chain to cope with no deal, but warned stocks were "not unlimited". The company manufactures tissue in the UK and said it had built stocks of raw materials and spare parts to ensure supply in the event of short-term border delays.

It is also holding stocks of finished products that are imported or exported between the UK and EU. The company’s comments follow Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards using a written question in Parliament to ask ministers for details on how long stocks of toilet paper will last in a no-deal scenario.

Essity said it was developing "robust contingency plans". (Stock image) Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Cabinet Office minister Simon Hart said the UK Government is working to ensure the "best possible preparation" to support the flow of goods, a response Mr Edwards labelled as "farcical" given the lack of assurances. An Essity spokeswoman said: "As far as possible, Essity is developing robust contingency plans across the whole of our supply chain to mitigate any short-term risks following a ‘no deal’ or ‘hard’ exit of the EU." In his written question in Parliament, Mr Edwards said: "To ask the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office, how long supplies of toilet paper will last in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a deal?"