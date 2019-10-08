Tuesday's weather: Dry and sunny start replaced by rain

Tuesday will be a dry and sunny start across southern and some eastern areas at first, but showers that are already in the north and west will spread their way eastwards through the day.

These will be heavy and blustery at times with the risk of hail and thunder, mainly in the northwest.

Winds will be strong too with coastal gales around northwest Scotland and perhaps over the Pennines too.

Temperatures will reach 19 Celsius (66.2F) in the best of the sunshine in the southeast, but it will feel cooler in the wind.