Two 31-year-olds ‘robbed of chance to have children’ due to breast cancer

Two 31-year-old women have told how they became “secondary sisters” after learning that their breast cancer is incurable and they will not be able to have children. At first sight, Nicky Newman, from Guildford, Surrey, looks the picture of health but an X-ray image shows her body riddled with “secondary” tumours. Laura Middleton-Hughes, from Norwich, has the same disease and takes powerful drugs to help prolong her life. Both women have been robbed of their chance to have children and suffer fatigue and pain on a daily basis. But, determined to live life to the full, the pair have founded an online community, called Secondary Sisters, for women in the same position.

An x-ray image showing Nicky Newman’s body riddled with secondary tumours Credit: Vervate/PA

They are also supporting Stand Up To Cancer, a joint fundraising campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, which has seen them paint their bodies with words describing their journey. Mrs Newman discovered she had cancer about a year ago when she noticed a lump in her right breast. At the time, she was undergoing IVF in a desperate bid to have a baby with husband Alex. She said: “I’ve always been a ‘lumpy’ person so I wasn’t worried. I talked to the IVF nurse and she said it was probably just a side-effect of the treatment. “But a week later, there was an indentation in the breast and the nipple had gone in. “I called the nurse again and she told me not to worry. But I decided to go with my gut instinct and went to the doctor, who fast-tracked me for extensive tests. “Before the word ‘cancer’ was even mentioned, I could see it in the doctor’s face. “My first question was ‘What’s going to happen to my eggs’? At that point, the most important thing to me was having a child. They told me not to panic.” During tests, Mrs Newman also mentioned that she had been suffering back pains, so she was also referred for specialist imaging. A week later, she was called back. “The surgeon said to me ‘I’m really sorry, there’s nothing I can do.’ It was terrifying. “What she was trying to say was that there was nothing she could do as a surgeon – I had stage 4 breast cancer which had spread. But it sent me into a blind panic.

Nicky Newman, left, and Laura Middleton-Hughes are also known as the Secondary Sisters Credit: Simon Dack/Vervate/PA