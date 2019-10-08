Unsuspecting thieves steal bag full of snakes

The stolen bag contained three pythons and a lizard. Credit: Brian Gundy/YouTube

A reptile lover says thieves who made off with his holdall bag probably thought they were taking money - but it was actually full of snakes. Brian Gundy, who breeds and sells reptiles through his business, For Goodness Snakes, had given a presentation at Martin Luther King Library in San Jose on Saturday and left his gear in a car park while retrieving his car.

When he returned, he found a bag containing three pythons and a lizard was gone. In a video appeal, Mr Gundy said the theft was "very upsetting", adding "my biggest concern is the safety of the animals".