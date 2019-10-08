Where are the branches that Barclays will keep until at least October 2021?

Barclays has ring-fenced more than 100 branches located in remote or “last bank in town” areas so that they will remain until at least October 2021.

Here are their locations:

Last in town branches:

Alderley Edge

Bargoed

Barnard Castle

Barnoldswick

Biggin Hill

Bilbrook

Builth Wells

Burnham-on-Crouch

Cadishead

Carnforth

Chalfont St Peter

Cockermouth

Cuffley

Drayton, Norwich

Dunmow

Esher

Flitwick

Guiseley

Haxby

Hemsworth

Heywood

Histon

Holmes Chapel

Hoyland, Nether

Kidsgrove

Knowle

Llandeilo

Pickering

Radlett

Risca

Saltburn-by-the-Sea

Shenfield

South Woodham Ferrers

Southwick

St Ives

Tredegar

Treorchy

Wadebridge

Watton

West Mersea

Whickham

Woburn Sands

Wombourne

Wroxham

Yarm

Ystrad Mynach

Manningtree

Llangollen

Bentham

Keswick

Harleston

Southwold

Bedale

Leyburn

Framlingham

Oundle

Kirkby Stephen

Seahouses

Leiston

Haltwhistle

Stanhope

Middleton-in-Teesdale