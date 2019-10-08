William and Kate meet Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

William and Kate hosted the billionaire philanthropist at their London home on Tuesday in their role as patrons of their Royal Foundation.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at Kensington Palace.

Mr Gates was there in his capacity as co-chairman and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The private behind-the-scenes meeting was not announced beforehand, but was recorded in the Court Circular – the daily record of royal engagements.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private foundation in the world.

Mr Gates is estimated to have given away 35.8 billion dollars (£29.3 billion) to charity.

William and Kate’s Royal Foundation, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left to set up their own charity, focuses on mental health, early years, wildlife conservation, young people and the armed forces community.