'A life-changing opportunity': ITV News speaks to first addict to receive publicly funded heroin in health pilot

Britain has been blighted by the terrible drugs problems including the curse of addiction and the police's battle to break up the supply networks.

In a highly controversial attempt to crackdown on drug-related crimes and reduce the number of addict deaths, The Crime Commissioner for Middlesbrough is backing a new recovery programme.

From next week, in the first such scheme in the country, heroin addicts will be given heroin - twice a day - paid for with public money - totalling £12,000 each year.

ITV News has spoken to one of the participants on the pilot, Chrissy Shepherd, who tells of how determined he is to get off heroin through the Middlesbrough Heroin Assisted Treatment (HAT) programme.