Badger culling ‘could be making problem of tuberculosis in cattle worse’

Badger culling could actually be making the problem of tuberculosis in cattle worse, new research suggests. The study indicates the practice drives the surviving creatures to cover 61% more land each month than before the cull began. Researchers from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) and Imperial College London say this means badgers explore new areas as individuals are removed from neighbouring groups and territories open up.

Published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, the research found that badgers also visited 45% more fields each month. The odds of a badger visiting a neighbouring territory after a cull increased 20-fold, potentially increasing the risk of TB transmission to both cattle and other badgers, according to the scientists. They say the changes were witnessed as soon as culling began, meaning even badgers that were killed may have first spread the infection over wider areas while management was being implemented. However, the animals spent less time outside of their setts in culled areas – spending on average 91 minutes less per night out and about.

Researchers believe this could be linked to reduced competition and increased food availability as badgers are removed from the population. Lead author and ZSL-Imperial PhD researcher Cally Ham explained: “Badgers spend a large proportion of the night foraging for food above ground, and as culling reduces the size of the population, competition for food will also be reduced. “We believe this accounts for the reduced activity levels, as well as bold individuals becoming obvious targets for culling and being quickly removed from the population. “Because culling partly relies on shooting badgers moving around at night, the fact that badgers were active for fewer hours per night could actually be undermining culling efforts to further control badger numbers.” Professor Rosie Woodroffe, at ZSL’s Institute of Zoology, said: “As badger-to-cattle transmission is likely to occur through contamination of their shared environment, and TB bacteria can remain viable for long periods of time in the environment, the effects of increases in ranging behaviour could create a source of infection for several months – long after the individual badger has been culled. “In contrast, studies have shown that vaccination prompts no changes in badgers’ ranging behaviour.”

A badger being released Credit: Seth Jackson/PA