Boris Johnson's 'doomed' Brexit plans 'going round in Merkels'

Boris Johnson's Brexit plans appear 'doomed', headlines suggest. Credit: Twitter/Metro/Daily Express

Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans being on the brink of collapse dominates Wednesday’s front pages, while an alleged public spat between cricketer Ben Stokes and his wife Claire also features prominently.

The Daily Telegraph laments that a Brexit deal is now “essentially impossible”.

The Guardian leads with hopes for a Brexit deal appearing “doomed”.

And Metro, the i and the Daily Express seem to agree.

The Daily Mirror leads with Mr Johnson’s Brexit plan being on the brink of collapse, along with the alleged dispute between Ben and Clare Stokes.

And The Independent says now Mr Johnson’s deal is on the brink of collapse, it’s time to brace for “the Brexit blame game”.

The Times, however, says Mr Johnson has another chance to keep a Brexit deal alive.

And the Financial Times leads with Mr Johnson urging Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to keep talking over Brexit border arrangements.

Away from Brexit, the Daily Mail leads with a petition it started to demand improvements in dementia care.

The Sun carries a story about the first same-sex couple on Dancing On Ice.

And the Daily Star leads with the Ben and Clare Stokes story.

