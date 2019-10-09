Britons struggling to keep up with ‘always on’ work pressure – study

An “always on” work culture driven by emails and out-of-hours calls is taking its toll on people’s mental health and their ability to juggle their personal life, according to research.

Almost a third of Britons (30%) said they regularly sacrificed personal time for work, with more than half of people surveyed (56%) admitting that they have answered work-related calls away from the office.

Speaking to more than 2,000 British workers, tech giant Microsoft found that the majority experienced anxiety due to work pressure in the last year, with 86% having issues switching off and a similar number suffering with trouble sleeping.

Experts said organisations must encourage employees to “unplug” during their own time and make flexible working a business priority.

While half of people said working from home was available to them at their company, only 35% felt welcome to take it up.