Court postpones ruling to force Prime Minister to ask for Brexit extension

The prime minister is required to ask the EU for an extension by October 19 to prevent a no-deal. Credit: PA

Judges in Scotland's highest civil court will not rule on a legal bid aimed at forcing Boris Johnson to ask for a Brexit extension if a deal is not agreed by next week. The Prime Minister is required to ask the EU for an extension by October 19 to prevent no-deal under the so-called Benn Act which was passed by MPs. However the Court of Session announced it would not make a ruling until October 22, after the October 19 deadline.

Campaigners asked the Court of Session in Edinburgh to use a unique power of "nobile officium" which would have allowed an official to send a letter on behalf of Mr Johnson if he refused. Mr Johnson has continually said the UK will leave the EU with or without a deal by the October 31 deadline.

Timeline to leaving the EU. Credit: PA

The likelihood of securing a deal with the EU is becoming increasingly difficult after German Chancellor Angela Merkel shot down Mr Johnson's plans. Irish leader Leo Varadkar also poured cold water on a Brexit extension, saying it would be "very difficult". Mr Johnson will hope to gain concessions from Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during in-person talks anticipated later this week. But with the October 31 deadline rapidly closing in, Mr Varadkar warned of the challenges of securing a new deal by next week – a key period in the Brexit saga with the summit in Brussels.

The likelihood of securing a deal with the EU is becoming increasingly difficult after German Chancellor Angela Merkel shot down Mr Johnson's plans. Credit: PA