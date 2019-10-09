Dancing On Ice first to include same-sex partnership in competition

Dancing On Ice is set to beat rival Strictly in having a same-sex couple on the show.

Steps singer Ian "H" Watkins will be teamed up with professional dancer Matt Evers on the forthcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

It is understood Watkins asked about the possibility of being paired with a male professional and the production team on the ITV show was "fully supportive".

It comes after years of speculation that same-sex couples would feature on a TV dance competition.

The BBC had previously said it was "completely open" to having them on Strictly Come Dancing.

Watkins, 43, will be joined on the 2020 version of Dancing On Ice by celebrities including businesswoman Caprice Bourret, TV presenter Trisha Goddard, magician Ben Hanlin, former professional footballer Kevin Kilbane and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini.