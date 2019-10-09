Judge agrees he was ‘misled’ by Met into granting VIP abuse claims search warrants

The judge who issued the search warrants for the homes of three public figures accused in the Metropolitan Police's discredited VIP paedophile inquiry has agreed with the findings of a report that concluded he was “misled”.

Howard Riddle said he agreed with the findings in Sir Richard Henriques’ review into Operation Midland that said had he been given all the information, he would never have granted the warrants.

The warrants were issued in February 2015 and led to dawn raids on the homes of Lord Bramall, the late Lord Brittan and Harvey Proctor following allegations made by fantasist Carl Beech.

Beech claimed he and other boys were raped and tortured in the 1970s and 1980s and that one young boy was even murdered by members of a VIP paedophile ring.

He is now serving an 18-year prison sentence for 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one count of fraud.