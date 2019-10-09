German police investigating after shooting 'near synagogue' in Halle

Two people have reportedly been killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle, local police say one person has been arrested.

Several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car, officials said in a tweet.

Local media reported a hand grenade and a submachine gun were used during the incident, which reportedly took place near a synagogue.

Wednesday marks the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, although a suspected motive for the shooting was not given by officials.