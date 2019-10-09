Advertisement

German police investigating after shooting 'near synagogue' in Halle

Two people have reportedly been killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle, local police say one person has been arrested.

Several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car, officials said in a tweet.

Local media reported a hand grenade and a submachine gun were used during the incident, which reportedly took place near a synagogue.

Wednesday marks the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, although a suspected motive for the shooting was not given by officials.

Police officers were seen at the scene of the shooting in the hours after. Credit: AP

Authorities tweeted they had arrested one person, shortly before 2pm local time (1300 BST).

Local people have been urged to stay in their homes as further information becomes available.

A eyewitness interviewed on local television said he had been in a kebab shop when he saw a man with a helmet and military jacket, who he said fired shots into a shop.

Photos from the scene appeared to show a bullet casing on the ground, officers had encircled with green paint to mark its location.

Further photos from the scene showed armed personnel mounting a ladder to climb over a wall.

Armed officers were seen climbing a ladder to get over a wall. Credit: AP

Police said that shots were also fired in Landsberg, a town near Halle. It wasn't clear whether that incident was related to the shooting in the city.

Deutsche Bahn, Germany's national railway operator, said in a social media post that the local railway station had been closed in the aftermath of the attack.

Halle is a city of 240,000 people, around one hour south of the country's capital, Berlin.