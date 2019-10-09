Harry Dunn's family in diplomatic immunity row 'angry and frustrated' after meeting with Dominic Raab

The family of Harry Dunn are "angry and frustrated" at the outcome of a meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, their lawyer has said.

The 19-year-old died on August 27 after his motorbike crashed with a car close to RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, a military base used by the US Air Force.

The suspect in the case, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, reportedly married to a US intelligence official, was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash.

His mother, Charlotte Charles, said: "We've always had an extra feeling over the top of that utter awful nausea feeling that you get every morning when you wake up when you realise you've lost your boy."

"There has always been another gut feeling in our tummy that something is not right." she added.