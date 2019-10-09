- ITV Report
Harry Dunn's family in diplomatic immunity row 'angry and frustrated' after meeting with Dominic Raab
The family of Harry Dunn are "angry and frustrated" at the outcome of a meeting with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, their lawyer has said.
The 19-year-old died on August 27 after his motorbike crashed with a car close to RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, a military base used by the US Air Force.
The suspect in the case, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, reportedly married to a US intelligence official, was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash.
His mother, Charlotte Charles, said: "We've always had an extra feeling over the top of that utter awful nausea feeling that you get every morning when you wake up when you realise you've lost your boy."
"There has always been another gut feeling in our tummy that something is not right." she added.
Earlier the family lawyer Radd Seiger said: "To say we are disappointed with outcome would be an understatement."
"We are frustrated. We are angry," he added.
Mr Raab met Harry's mother, Charlotte Charles, and father, Tim Dunn, on Wednesday afternoon after having talks with US Ambassador Woody Johnson on Tuesday.
The prime minister, Mr Raab and Northamptonshire Police have asked the US to consider waiving the immunity.
It has since emerged that Mrs Sacoolas was previously handed a fine for "failure to pay full time and attention" while driving in the state of Virginia in 2006.
Prior to meeting the US Ambassador, Mr Raab raised the case in a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
After Tuesday's meeting, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "The Foreign Secretary met the US Ambassador today and urged the US to reconsider its position and do the right thing by Harry Dunn's family."
On Monday, the Prime Minister also urged the US to reconsider its decision to give immunity to the diplomat's wife, saying: "I do not think it can be right to use the process of diplomatic immunity for this type of purpose."
Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley said US authorities had been appealed to in "the strongest terms" to apply a waiver and "allow the justice process to take place" after Mrs Sacoolas left the UK despite telling officers she did not plan to do so.