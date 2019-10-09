In Pictures: Mothers bring babies as Extinction Rebellion highlights climate plight on children

Mothers and babies were the focus of Wednesday’s activities as the Extinction Rebellion protests continued in central London.

Climate campaigners are engaged in two weeks of activity intended to focus attention on climate change and what they say is the unwillingness of politicians to address it.

Protesters have already shut down bridges and glued themselves to Government buildings but Wednesday has a special focus on future generations.

Some mothers pointed out that their children were the most likely to be affected by climate change.