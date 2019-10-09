Harry and Ed Sheeran film together ahead of World Mental Health Day

Prince Harry greets Ed Sheeran. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posted a video, trailing a collaboration between Harry and singer Ed Sheeran. Harry and Meghan's official Instagram account suggests Sheeran and the duke are taking part in filming to mark World Mental Health Day on Thursday. The message accompanying the post, which references the star's account, says simply: "Coming soon... @teddysphotos #WMHD."

The pair were shown greeting each other at a doorway. Credit: PA

The hashtag for World Mental Health Day is #WMHD. In the brief footage, lasting just ten seconds, Sheeran approaches a door, rings a doorbell, which plays God Save The Queen, to be greeted by Harry, who says: "Hello mate." In arguably a meeting of the two-most famous red-haired people in the country, the royal also tells the singer: "It's like looking in the mirror." The singer laughs, shakes the duke's hand and replies: "Hey mate. How you doing? Nice to see you. Do you mind if I bring the camera in?"

Harry replies: "Of course. Come on in guys." It finishes with a black screen with the words: "Tomorrow 10th October." Within minutes of being posted, the video had been viewed more than 625,000 times. Among those responding to the clip, was one poster who wrote: "The two favourite gingers of England. Perfect.”

Ed Sheeran at the duke's door. Credit: PA