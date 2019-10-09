'Relieved but empowered': Following the journey of Bethany Haines as she tries to find the truth about her father

Anyone who watched the beheading videos released by Islamic State group showing the deaths of hostages such as British aid worker David Haines will never forget seeing them.

Even those viewers with only the slightest amount of empathy must have felt horror and total emptiness when watching life disappear at the hands of an IS executioner.

These propaganda films were made to terrify, to sicken. And they succeeded.

Hearing the experience of Bethany Haines describing how she watched the film of her own father’s execution put my repulsion into perspective.

Bethany was aged 16 when he was kidnapped - 17 when he was killed. Five years on, she described to me how she locked herself in a bathroom to watch the footage.

“I thought I would be really upset, but it was just numbness,” she said. “I think it was shock. So, for a while I didn’t feel anything.”

Bethany is brave and inquisitive. It is those qualities which have led her to Syria – despite the risks to her own safety.

In a similar situation to hers, many of us might have been content to leave some of the burning questions unanswered – to find a way to simply ignore them. Not Bethany.