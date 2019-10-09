The wealth Hays Travel is getting from Thomas Cook? People

As many see the future of travel as online bookings, the question on Wednesday is - what does Hays Travel know that the rest do not?

This is a high stakes move by Britain's biggest independent travel agent.

Hays currently has 190 stores and that will now almost triple as it takes over 555 from Thomas Cook.

The 40 year old chain currently has 1,900 employees. Now it will sign up as many as 2,500 from the Thomas Cook network.

Hays' move is already being seen as smart by insiders.