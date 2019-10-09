Thousands of Thomas Cook jobs could be saved as Hays Travel buys 555 high street stores

Hays has already recruited 421 former Thomas Cook staff and offered employment to the airline's personnel.

Hays said it intends to reopen the shops as soon as possible. The deal is designed to boost Hays' presence on the high street. Jim Tucker, a KPMG partner who was appointed joint special manager of Thomas Cook's retail division following the airline's collapse, said it was an "extremely positive outcome". He added: "It provides re-employment opportunities for a significant number of former Thomas Cook employees, and secures the future of retail sites up and down the UK high street."

The 178-year-old travel company folded on September 23 after failing to secure a last-minute rescue deal. The news left around 150,000 passengers stranded abroad, the last of whom were returned to the UK on Monday. John and Irene Hays, managing director and group chairwoman of Hays Travel, said: "Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them." Mr and Ms Hays posted a video on their YouTube page welcoming the new staff. He said: "Thousands of really capable people who had done nothing wrong lost their jobs. "Also we can hold our heads up at Hays Travel as we supported Thomas Cook right to the end. They were great partners of ours."

He added: "I'm proud to say that we've acquired the whole retail estate of Thomas Cook, 550 shops and over a billion pounds worth of sales. "There's a lot of work ahead and I hope you'll welcome our new colleagues from Thomas Cook." Ms Hays said the firm had made offers to 596 Thomas Cook staff and they've had more than 400 accepted job offers. Mr Tucker said the administrators would work with Hays to "ensure a smooth transition of the store estate". He added: "We are pleased to have achieved this in a short time-frame and in the context of a complex liquidation process, which is testament to a lot of hard work from a number of parties."

