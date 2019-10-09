Our Syrian Kurd allies are under fire

Turkey's military operation into Syria has begun. Credit: AP

It’s complex, but the new battlefront in Syria is a classic example of the cliché - “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter.” For us the Syrian Kurds have been the freedom fighters who eradicated the monstrous Caliphate, the Islamic State territorial entity rubbed out in southern Syria earlier this year. The fight against IS lasted five years and cost the Syrian Kurds the lives of more than 10,000 men and women fighters. They were the foot soldiers guided and helped by SAS advisors on the ground and RAF warplanes in the air. The Turks see the Syrian Kurds as terrorists aligned to the PKK, the Kurdish separatist group that Ankara has been fighting inside Turkey for decades.

Syrians flee shelling by Turkish forces in Ras al Ayn, northeast Syria. Credit: AP

For President Erdogan the gains made by the Syrian Kurds as they rolled back the Islamic State have been intolerable and so he is now attacking our allies. Watching the first pictures of Turkish artillImplicit in Erdogan’s pledge to settle 2million Syrian refugees unwelcome in Turkey inside a buffer zone in northern Syria is the threat to send them across the Aegean instead, if he doesn’t get his way.ery and jets attacking our allies today made me sick to the stomach. But I expect the European response to the Turkish offensive to be lackluster, and for this reason. Implicit in Erdogan’s pledge to settle two million Syrian refugees unwelcome in Turkey inside a buffer zone in northern Syria is the threat to send them across the Aegean instead, if he doesn’t get his way.

Smoke billows from a target inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces. Credit: AP