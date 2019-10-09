- ITV Report
Wednesday's weather: A mix of sunshine and scattered showers
Wednesday will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered, locally heavy, showers across the UK.
The showers will be most frequent over northern and western areas where there will also be a risk of thunder.
Some eastern parts may remain dry all day.
It will be a windy day for all with coastal gales possible across the western Scotland and southwest England.
It will be a rather cool feeling day, particularly where exposed to the wind, with a high of 15 Celsius (59F).