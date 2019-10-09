Wednesday's weather: A mix of sunshine and scattered showers

Wednesday will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered, locally heavy, showers across the UK.

The showers will be most frequent over northern and western areas where there will also be a risk of thunder.

Some eastern parts may remain dry all day.

It will be a windy day for all with coastal gales possible across the western Scotland and southwest England.

It will be a rather cool feeling day, particularly where exposed to the wind, with a high of 15 Celsius (59F).